Telangana CM Rao all set to announce launch of his national party ahead of 2023 assembly elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the launch of a national party by Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is expected to announce the details of his new party by the end of this month or on the first of October, during the 10-day Dasara festival.

TRS presidents of all the 33 districts addressed the press conference on Friday morning at TRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, and requested Chandrasekhar Rao to launch the new national party.

The TRS district unit presidents urged Rao to play a key role in national politics, especially to denounce the 'anti-people' policies of the Narendra Modi government. TRS district presidents Balka Suman, A Jeevan Reedy and others addressed the media.

According to sources, Rao is considering the names like Bharata Rashtra Samithi, Nava Bharata Party and others. Most likely, Rao will convert TRS into a national party by changing its name. However, the symbol of TRS will be continued for the new party, so that there will be no confusion among voters in Telangana in the next Assembly elections, scheduled in December 2023.

Rao has been consulting his party leaders and also leaders of various regional parties on the proposed national party for the last three months. He is expected to start offices for his new national party in other states too. He held meetings with farmers and is planning to meet SC and ST leaders soon. Rao already assured farmers recently that the "farmers' government" would be formed at the Centre after the next elections and all the farmers in the country would get 24x7 free power for agriculture like in Telangana.

TRS leaders averred that the "Telangana model" would replace the "Golmaal model of Gujarat".

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the launch of a national party by Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is expected to announce the details of his new party by the end of this month or on the first of October, during the 10-day Dasara festival. TRS presidents of all the 33 districts addressed the press conference on Friday morning at TRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, and requested Chandrasekhar Rao to launch the new national party. The TRS district unit presidents urged Rao to play a key role in national politics, especially to denounce the 'anti-people' policies of the Narendra Modi government. TRS district presidents Balka Suman, A Jeevan Reedy and others addressed the media. According to sources, Rao is considering the names like Bharata Rashtra Samithi, Nava Bharata Party and others. Most likely, Rao will convert TRS into a national party by changing its name. However, the symbol of TRS will be continued for the new party, so that there will be no confusion among voters in Telangana in the next Assembly elections, scheduled in December 2023. Rao has been consulting his party leaders and also leaders of various regional parties on the proposed national party for the last three months. He is expected to start offices for his new national party in other states too. He held meetings with farmers and is planning to meet SC and ST leaders soon. Rao already assured farmers recently that the "farmers' government" would be formed at the Centre after the next elections and all the farmers in the country would get 24x7 free power for agriculture like in Telangana. TRS leaders averred that the "Telangana model" would replace the "Golmaal model of Gujarat".