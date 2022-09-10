BJP State president Bandi demands arrest of pink party leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning a TRS leader’s attempt to obstruct the speech by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during Ganesh Shobha Yatra at MJ Market on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could form a national political party, when he couldn’t respect the chief minister of another State visiting Hyderabad. Sanjay demanded the arrest of Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal who pulled the mike.

“Can Chandasekhar Rao tour other States in the country if he is not provided protection by the Centre? Can the TRS MLAs and Ministers move freely if BJP workers also decide to obstruct their movement?” Sanjay wanted to know.

HYDERABAD: Condemning a TRS leader’s attempt to obstruct the speech by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during Ganesh Shobha Yatra at MJ Market on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could form a national political party, when he couldn’t respect the chief minister of another State visiting Hyderabad. Sanjay demanded the arrest of Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal who pulled the mike. “Can Chandasekhar Rao tour other States in the country if he is not provided protection by the Centre? Can the TRS MLAs and Ministers move freely if BJP workers also decide to obstruct their movement?” Sanjay wanted to know.