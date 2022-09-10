Home States Telangana

BJP State president Bandi demands arrest of pink party leader

Sanjay demanded the arrest of Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal who pulled the mike.

Published: 10th September 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning a TRS leader’s attempt to obstruct the speech by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during Ganesh Shobha Yatra at MJ Market on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay questioned how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could form a national political party, when he couldn’t respect the chief minister of another State visiting Hyderabad. Sanjay demanded the arrest of Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal who pulled the mike.

“Can Chandasekhar Rao tour other States in the country if he is not provided protection by the Centre? Can the TRS MLAs and Ministers move freely if BJP workers also decide to obstruct their movement?” Sanjay wanted to know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp