Hyderabad US consulate to get 55 visa windows, reveals Indian-American entrepreneur Ravi Puli

Published: 10th September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian-American entrepreneur Ravi Puli on Friday revealed that the US consulate in Hyderabad will soon have 55 windows for visa interviews and the consulate services will be improved as promised by the new senior American diplomat Jennifer Larson.

Considering that the US consulate in Hyderabad is the largest in Asia, expectations to improve relations with the US are also on the highest level, he mentioned. “We will work towards creating more jobs in both countries and especially in Telugu states as the unemployment rate is very high although there is a high talent pool,” Puli said.

Larson, who had worked in the Mumbai consulate previously has now been appointed as the new Consul General of US consulate in Hyderabad. The consulate provides visa and consular services to Indian citizens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

A meet and greet luncheon was organized by Puli in honour of Larson on Friday in Washington in the US. During the event, Ravi Puli introduced all the business owners to the consulate general from various industries like pharma, IT, education, healthcare and law among others. Speaking on the occasion, Larson answered several questions from attendees including bilateral relations, immigration issues, and longest wait times for obtaining visas among others. She also mentioned the highest priority given to student visas among others.

In his remarks, Dr Ravi Kota, Minister (Economic), Embassy of India highlighted the potential opportunities for strengthening economic relations between the USA and the States that come under Larson’s Consular jurisdiction.

