KCR to launch national party during Dasara?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the launch of a national party by TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is likely to announce the details of his new national outfit during the 10-day Dasara festival, beginning on September 26.

Even while continuing as the Chief Minister of Telangana, Rao would also play an active role in national politics from Hyderabad. Presidents of all 33 district units of the pink party addressed the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday morning, where they requested Rao to launch the new national party and to play a key role in national politics, especially to counter the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

TRS Mancherial district president Balka Suman, who spoke to the press along with A Jeevan Reedy, said: “People of Telangana and the country are awaiting your decision. There is a need to end the demonical rule of BJP. Start a national party.”

KCR urged to launch national party to end ‘demonical rule’ at Centre

It may be recalled that Rao had declared in July this year that “If necessary, TRS will be converted into a national party”.Rao has been consulting leaders of his party and various regional parties on the proposed national party for the last three months. First, he distributed cheques in Haryana to farmers and held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in May. Rao is also in touch with other CMs including Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee. Recently, he also met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Interestingly, most of these regional parties are also in touch with the Congress.

The TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who was seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when Yashwant Sinha filed nomination papers for President poll, had ruled out any alliance between TRS and Congress. It remains to be seen whether or not Rao joins hands with the Congress as TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is a staunch critic of the pink party.

HDK to meet KCR

Meanwhile, former CM of Karnataka HD Kumarasway is scheduled to meet Rao in the city on Sunday. Though, there is speculation talk that Rao may announce his new party on Sunday, the sources ruled out such a possibility and said that as there no auspicious days till September 25, the CM may announce his new party only during Dasara.

Both Kumaraswamy and Rao are expected to discuss the ensuing Assembly polls in Karnataka and other national issues, they added. Rao may consider the possibility of forging a front with non-BJP parties at the national level only after launching his national party. “Ours will not be third front, it will be a main front,” Nitish Kumar said when he met Rao recently.

New offices

Rao is also likely to open offices of his new national party in other States. He held meetings with farmers and has been planning to meet SC and ST leaders as well. During a recent meeting, he had assured farmers that a “farmers’ government” would be formed at the Centre after next elections and all the tillers in the country would get 24x7 free power like in Telangana. TRS leaders averred that ‘Telangana model’ would replace ‘Golmaal model of Gujarat’.

