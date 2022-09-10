KCR’s national political ambitions will remain a dream, says Assam CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream of forming a government at the Centre by uniting the opposition parties would never be realised. He has expressed confidence that the BJP would be in power at the Centre for the next 30 years.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Friday, he taunted Chandrasekhar Rao to try to form a government on the sun or moon, or in the oceans, instead. Observing that the opposition parties in the country were already united, he said that there was not much for Chandrasekhar Rao to do there.

“It is clear that after realising that the people of Telangana have lost faith in him, he started pursuing his national ambitions. He should first fulfil the promises he has made to the people of Telangana. Without doing so, if he keeps wandering anywhere in the country in the name of forming a political front, nobody will believe him.” The Assam CM said that people who were scared of ED and CBI, were talking more about it in the ruling party.

He offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar during his visit. He told media persons that he sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of all people in Telangana and across the country.

“Only one family is prospering in Telangana. A government should be for the welfare of all the people, not just one family as is the case in Telangana,” he said.

Addressing the devotees at Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi’s Ganesh Shobh Yatra event at Moazzam Jahi Market later, he said that there was no place for ‘Razakars’ who couldn’t praise Bhagyalakshmi Matha in Telangana.

He reminded that the people of the country had proved their power, by emerging victorious and now building a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya at the very location, where it was destroyed by Mughal emperor Babur. He stressed the need for steer Telangana and other States clear of dynastic politics and make the country ‘Vishwa Guru’.

