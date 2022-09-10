Local TRS leader interrupts CM's speech during Ganesh festival events in Assam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had an unpleasant experience during his visit to Hyderabad to participate in the Ganesh festival events on Friday, when a local TRS leader tried to prevent him from speaking at Moazzam Jahi Market.

At around 3 pm, an altercation ensued between TRS and BGUS members near the dais when the Assam CM was on the stage.The issue was about a flexi with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s photo, along with another local TRS leader’s placed on the front side of the stage. The TRS and BGUS members got into a scuffle. The situation was brought under control by the police personnel stationed there, and the flexi was removed. While BGUS General Secretary Dr Bhagwant Rao was speaking, local TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal got on to the stage and bent the mic, objecting to Sarma’s address which was scheduled next.

A TRS leader pulls the mike while Assam

CM Himanta Biswas Sarma tries to speak

Bhagwant Rao and others held Nand Kishore and handed him over to the police, who took him into custody, and shifted him to the Abids police station. The followers of Nand Kishore claimed that they had come there to distribute ‘prasad’, but they were prevented from doing so.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said it was an official government stage, from where Sarma couldn’t make political statements and criticise the Telangana government. “Earlier during the day, he made political statements at the guest house which was fine, but making the statements from the stage setup for the festival was not right,” opined the minister.

