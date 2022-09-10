Home States Telangana

Mineral exploration needs to increase: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

He added that if States and Centre work together India will become a ‘developed nation’ by 2047.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of increasing the revenues to 2.5 per cent of GDP from the existing 0.9 per cent, excluding coal and petroleum products, in the mining sector. He was speaking at the National Mines Ministers’ Conference (NMMC) here on Friday.

Addressing the delegates who included at least 11 Mines Ministers of various States and highly placed officials of Mining and allied departments from Central and State governments, Pralhad Joshi said that the goal can be achieved with the true spirit of co-operative federalism. He said that the mining contribution to the GDP is very low when compared to the developed countries. He added that if States and Centre work together India will become a ‘developed nation’ by 2047.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the National Mines Ministers’ Conference in Hyderabad on Friday

Expressing concern over the low percentage of exploration of geological and mining areas, Joshi said that India’s geological exploration is 30 per cent and mines is 10 per cent. “Australia, which is bigger in terms of geographical area, has almost completed 100 per cent exploration. When can we reach this level? It will be possible only with the cooperation and proactive involvement of officials at the ground level.

For Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Aatma Nirbhar minerals are needed,” the Union Minister said.Answering a question during the interaction with the media on the sidelines, he said, “You cannot function without mining. You need steel, cement, and things like that. “We need to focus on sustained mining without impacting the environment. Mining will continue until the existence of dharti (earth).”

Responding to another question about auctioning of mines, he said that the Union Finance Minister earlier announced to auction 500 mines and “it is our target. Already, 52 mines had been auctioned in five months.” This, he said would create huge employment.

Speaking on the stocks of domestic coal and imports, the Minister said that the country has the highest ever coal stocks at the end of last month. He added that by another year, the import of thermal coal will be stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi National Mines Ministers’ Conference
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp