PM Modi using Guv Tamilasai Soundararajan to destabilise State govt, accuses R&B Minister

The minister alleged that by using the office of the Governor, the Centre was trying to destabilise the State government.

Published: 10th September 2022 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has accused Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan of playing the role of an opposition leader at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Market Committees in Velpoor and Kammarpally in the Balkonada Assembly constituency in the district.

Addressing the meeting, Prashanth Reddy maintained that the Governor, an appointee of the Centre, had no right to question the actions of the Chief Minister who was elected by the people of the State. The minister alleged that by using the office of the Governor, the Centre was trying to destabilise the State government.

“The Union government is also using investigating agencies like CBI, ED, I-T, to tarnish the image of non-BJP governments in several States. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does not fear the Centre and he is ready to stand up to the Centre,” he asserted.

