Ten students of KGBV in Asifabad district falls ill, complains of fever and headache

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In what is turning out to be a daily occurrence, about 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kautala in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Friday. The officials said that the students complained of fever and headache. They were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Kauatala. The students were given treatment by PHC doctor Pallavi and their parents have been informed about their illness.

Just a couple of days ago, a student of KGBV in Kagaznagar N Aishwarya in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district, died after she ate food which was reportedly contaminated.

On Wednesday, two students of KGBV in Gangapur in Rebbana mandal in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district fell ill after which they were shifted to a hospital where their condition is reported to be stable. Students union leaders visited Gangapur KGBV and found that there were no medicines with the ANMs to provide to students if they develop fever or contract any other infection.

