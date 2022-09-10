Home States Telangana

Worker from Ganapati Sugars hangs himself due to financial problems

Jayaprakash Reddy then spoke to the general manager and demanded an ex gratia of `5 lakh to the worker’s family.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A worker of Ganapati Sugars Industries Ltd died by suicide by hanging himself at his home on Thursday night because of financial difficulties. According to the police, Jayachandra from Kadapa district came to Sangareddy for employment and was working in Ganapati Sugars. The management announced a lockout without any prior information three months ago. Due to this, workers were hit by money woes. Jayachandra was unable to find any work elsewhere for three months. He was alone at home when he hanged himself.

Police registered a case and shifted the body to Sangareddy Government Hospital. Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy visited Jayachandra’s family members and offered financial assistance of `50,000 for the funeral. The workers of Ganapati Sugars brought to the attention of the MLA that the tragedy was the result of the company’s closure.

Jayaprakash Reddy then spoke to the general manager and demanded an ex gratia of `5 lakh to the worker’s family. The MLA was informed that the Ganapati Sugars management was ready to restart operations that the case is likely to be heard in a labour court in a day or two.

