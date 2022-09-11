Asaduddin Owaisi all for 'khichdi govt, weak PM'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has opined that a ‘khichdi’ government with a weak prime minister could understand and help the weak and the voiceless in the country better. Addressing media persons in Ahmedabad during his tour of Gujarat in view of the ensuing Assembly elections there, he said that powerful prime ministers only helped the powerful sections, neglecting the welfare of the poor.

“With 300 MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a powerful Prime Minister only after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. But when we ask him about inflation, unemployment, and low growth rate, he is blaming the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine. But the growth rate was low even before the pandemic. On the other hand, he has been waiving off the corporate taxes for the big corporate companies. We had enough of seeing the powerful prime minister. A weak prime minister is good for the common people,” he said.

Observing that the last time a Muslim was elected as an MP from Gujarat was in 1984, he said that it needed to be seen what 2024 holds for the Muslim community in the State. On the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as an alternative to BJP in Gujarat, Owaisi said that there was no difference between AAP and BJP. “Why didn’t the AAP respond when the convicts who gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members, were released,” he asked.

