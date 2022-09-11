Home States Telangana

Boy dies of snakebite in BC hostel in Telangana's Birkur

Jinka Murli said that he was told by the watchman that a snake entered the hostel room and bit Sai Raj sometime during the night.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Sai Raj, a 10-year-old inmate of the BC Welfare Hostel in Birkur passed away in the early hours of Saturday, allegedly after being bitten by a snake in his hostel room. He was a Class V student in the local government school. Jinka Murli said that he was told by the watchman that a snake entered the hostel room and bit Sai Raj sometime during the night. The other students killed the snake, according to the hostel staff.

Hostel staff giving confusing statements, says CI

Sai Raj

According to Banswada Rural Circle Inspector (CI) M Murali, the boy’s father, a native of Durki village of Narasullabad mandal lodged a complaint stating that he was informed that his son was bitten by a snake by the hostel watchman. When he rushed to the hostel, he was surprised to see the boy lying on his bed in the hostel and no staff, Jinka Murli said in his complaint. 

By then, Sai Raj started vomiting and was rushed to the local hospital by attender Sailu. After first aid, Sai Raj was brought back to the hostel, and at around 5 am, the watchman informed Jinka Murli about the incident. Soon after, Sai Raj died.  His parents staged a protest along with relatives. The CI said that the hostel staff were giving confusing statements. The Inspector also said that there were doubts about the claim that the snake entered the hostel since the area surrounding the hostel is a plain area.

