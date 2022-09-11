Home States Telangana

Centre robbing farmers to pay corporates: T Harish Rao

Harish said that once the construction of the new road is completed, the pressure on the traffic on the national highway will ease.

Published: 11th September 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the Centre’s policy of robbing the farmers to pay the corporates did not bode well for the farm sector. Harish was speaking at a meeting after the swearing-in ceremony of the market committee at Patancheru mandal. He said the farmers were suffering silently because of the lopsided policies of the Centre like imposing a 20 per cent duty on the export of broken rice out of the country when its production outstripped demand at home.

“The Centre had turned a deaf ear to the State’s entreaties to procure boiled rice from Telangana’s Rabi paddy. At the same time it imposes restrictions on exporting broken rice which is a product of making raw rice from Rabi paddy,” he said. The Minister said that the Centre’s ill-advised decisions have become a bane to the State’s farm sector which is leading to distress. He said that Telangana had turned into a rice bowl under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but the Centre’s policies had become a dampener.

He said that paddy used to be grown on 72 lakh acres in Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh but after the bifurcation of the State, it stood at 65 lakh acres in Telangana. The Minister laid the foundation stone for development projects of a value of Rs 4.50 crore in Ganeshgadda in Patancheru mandal. Also, a foundation stone was also laid for the construction of a road from Pashamylaram Industrial Road to Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

Harish said that once the construction of the new road is completed, the pressure on the traffic on the national highway will ease. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Sangareddy district soon to inaugurate a medical college in Sangareddy and then lay the foundation stone for the construction of a super specialty hospital in Patancheru, he said. MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp