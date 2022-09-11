Home States Telangana

HC seeks Andhra Pradesh response on Telangana Transco petition

The petitioners in this case are suffering a great deal as a result of the respondents’ arbitrary, illegitimate, and unlawful behaviour of holding the money.

Published: 11th September 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to AP Transmission Corporation Limited and its allied entities to respond to a writ petition filed by Telangana State Transco and four other trusts in a petition seeking a direction to the AP power utility to pay dues of `1,730 crore following the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

The other respondents were: APTRANSCO Pension and Gratuity Trust, APTRANSCO Provident Fund Trust, APTRANSCO EL Encashment Trust, APTRANSCO Gratuity Trust, and the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh.The petitioner’s attorney claims that after the bifurcation of the State, former AP Transmission Corporation Limited was split into TSTRANSCO and residual APTRANSCO. According to the report, APTRANSCO and Trusts owe a total of `1730 crore, including interest, for the allocation of workers.

The petitioners in this case are suffering a great deal as a result of the respondents’ arbitrary, illegitimate, and unlawful behaviour of holding the money. They claimed that it is extremely difficult for them to fulfill their obligations to pay the pension, gratuity, terminal benefits, and provident fund obligations of retired.

All of the debts owed to the petitioners by the respondents are legitimate debts, but even after the State had been split into two, for more than eight years, the respondents are yet to pay them off.After hearing the petitioners’ argument, the division bench comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice J Srinivasa Rao ordered the registrar to tag related petitions and postponed the case until October 13, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Transmission Corporation Limited Telangana State Transco AP power utility APTRANSCO TSTRANSCO
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp