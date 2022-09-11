HC seeks Andhra Pradesh response on Telangana Transco petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to AP Transmission Corporation Limited and its allied entities to respond to a writ petition filed by Telangana State Transco and four other trusts in a petition seeking a direction to the AP power utility to pay dues of `1,730 crore following the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

The other respondents were: APTRANSCO Pension and Gratuity Trust, APTRANSCO Provident Fund Trust, APTRANSCO EL Encashment Trust, APTRANSCO Gratuity Trust, and the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Andhra Pradesh.The petitioner’s attorney claims that after the bifurcation of the State, former AP Transmission Corporation Limited was split into TSTRANSCO and residual APTRANSCO. According to the report, APTRANSCO and Trusts owe a total of `1730 crore, including interest, for the allocation of workers.

The petitioners in this case are suffering a great deal as a result of the respondents’ arbitrary, illegitimate, and unlawful behaviour of holding the money. They claimed that it is extremely difficult for them to fulfill their obligations to pay the pension, gratuity, terminal benefits, and provident fund obligations of retired.

All of the debts owed to the petitioners by the respondents are legitimate debts, but even after the State had been split into two, for more than eight years, the respondents are yet to pay them off.After hearing the petitioners’ argument, the division bench comprising Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice J Srinivasa Rao ordered the registrar to tag related petitions and postponed the case until October 13, 2022.

