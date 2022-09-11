Home States Telangana

KTR hits out at Centre over lopsided procurement policy

The State Minister felt that the Centre needed to set aside politics and take unbiased decisions.

Published: 11th September 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has called out the double standards of the Centre with regard to the procurement of foodgrains, which, he said, had resulted in a serious foodgrain crisis.In a statement here on Saturday, Rama Rao said the Centre had boasted that it had stocks that could last four years, but now has imposed restrictions on the export of wheat and wheat-based products, levied 20 per cent duty on rice exports, and imposed a ban on the export of broken rice as well.

“The Centre had put pressure on the States by announcing that it will not procure parboiled rice in Rabi season. It had asked the States to reduce the cultivation of paddy and go for alternat

ive crops. As a result, the area under cultivation of paddy has not taken place in 95 lakh acres in the country as compared to last year, which means that production of paddy will come down by 12-15 million tonnes this season. Now that the foodgrain stocks have decreased, the Centre has decided to impose these restrictions as the food grain stocks in FCI godowns have been dwindling. This is clear failure of the Centre’s foodgrains procurement policy,” he remarked.

Demanding that Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal formulate a comprehensive ‘One Nation One Procurement’ policy, Rama Rao wanted him to explain the Centre’s latest move to increase export duty on foodgrains and restrictions on their export. The State Minister felt that the Centre needed to set aside politics and take unbiased decisions. He asked Piyush Goyal to take steps to procure the entire produce of foodgrains from States like Telangana, which have been producing foodgrains in large quantities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp