Millet food fest to curb malnutrition launched in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana

Every second Saturday, dishes made of millets will be distributed among children and pregnant women at Angwanwadi centres across the district.  

Published: 11th September 2022 09:00 AM

Collector Anuraag Jayanthi offering a millet laddu to a child after launching Millet Food Festival at Rajiv Nagar Anganwadi centre in Sircilla on Saturday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In order to provide nutritious food and make Rajanna-Sircilla an anaemic-free district, a Millet Food Festival was launched in Sircilla on Saturday. Collector Anuraag Jayanthi formally launched the festival at Rajiv Nagar Anganwadi centre. The initiative is the first of its kind in the State and a conception of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. Every second Saturday, dishes made of millets will be distributed among children and pregnant women at Angwanwadi centres across the district.  

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the State government survey report indicated children suffering from moderate to serious nutritious deficiency. “About 700 children are suffering from lack of nutritious food and 200 from severe nutrition problems. ‘To address this problem we have started the Millet Food Festival on the suggestion of Minister K T Rama Rao,” said Anuraag Jayanti and added that the food would benefit 36,000 children at 587 Anganwadi centres in the district. Laddus made of ragi flour, ghee and jaggery would be given to children and pregnant women.  Sircilla Municipal chairperson Jindam Kala, District Welfare Officer P Laxmirajam and  Municipal Commissioner V Sammaiah and public representatives were present on the occasion.

