Satellite terminal at Cherlapally railway station to be ready by December 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that the new satellite terminal at Cherlapally railway station is being developed with modern facilities on par with airports. The development works would be completed by December 2023.

Further, he also stated that the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is being undertaken with an expenditure of over Rs 600 crore. Kishan Reddy, along with SCR General Manager (In-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, and other officials inspected the progress of the satellite terminal works on Saturday. He said that the station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities.

Kishan Reddy appreciated the Railways for undertaking the project in a phased manner saying the satellite terminal will provide enhanced transport facility to rail passengers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Works in progress

Existing island platform being widened

New platform along with new line for MMTS trains

Two Cover over Platforms (COP) on new platforms and 1 COP on existing platform

Extension of Foot-over-Bridge for new high-level platforms

Water pedestals on new platforms and island platform

Lighting arrangements on new and island platforms

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that the new satellite terminal at Cherlapally railway station is being developed with modern facilities on par with airports. The development works would be completed by December 2023. Further, he also stated that the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is being undertaken with an expenditure of over Rs 600 crore. Kishan Reddy, along with SCR General Manager (In-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, and other officials inspected the progress of the satellite terminal works on Saturday. He said that the station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities. Kishan Reddy appreciated the Railways for undertaking the project in a phased manner saying the satellite terminal will provide enhanced transport facility to rail passengers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Works in progress Existing island platform being widened New platform along with new line for MMTS trains Two Cover over Platforms (COP) on new platforms and 1 COP on existing platform Extension of Foot-over-Bridge for new high-level platforms Water pedestals on new platforms and island platform Lighting arrangements on new and island platforms