Sunil Bansal’s speech to kick off  the fourth phase of Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra on September 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inaugural public meeting of the fourth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra is scheduled to be held at Ramleela Maidan in Qutbullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 11 am on September 12. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be addressing the gathering as the chief guest. Sanjay will offer prayers at the Chittaramma Temple in Qutbullapur before resuming his padayatra.

Praja Sangrama Yatra Pramukh G Manohar Reddy revealed that the padayatra will cover eight constituencies in 10 days in the fourth phase. Beginning from Qutbullapur, the padayatra will be held in Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies. The public meeting on the conclusion of the padayatra will be held in Pedda Amberpet near the Outer Ring Road. Manohar Reddy said the party has already sought permission from three police commissionerates including Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad, under whose jurisdictions the eight constituencies fall.

Issues in eight constituencies

“The issues in these constituencies are different from those in rural areas where we have held the padayatra till now. The non-allocation of Rajiv Swagruha houses which have been lying vacant, 2BHK houses not being constructed, damaged roads, encroachment of lakes and pollution will be raised. Besides these, issues like lack of facilities in the government hospitals, demand for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel, and hefty fee being extorted by private educational institutions will also be raised by Sanjay Kumar,” Manohar Reddy said. So far, Sanjay has covered 40 Assembly constituencies as part of his padayatra.

HYDERABAD: The inaugural public meeting of the fourth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra is scheduled to be held at Ramleela Maidan in Qutbullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 11 am on September 12. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be addressing the gathering as the chief guest. Sanjay will offer prayers at the Chittaramma Temple in Qutbullapur before resuming his padayatra. Praja Sangrama Yatra Pramukh G Manohar Reddy revealed that the padayatra will cover eight constituencies in 10 days in the fourth phase. Beginning from Qutbullapur, the padayatra will be held in Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies. The public meeting on the conclusion of the padayatra will be held in Pedda Amberpet near the Outer Ring Road. Manohar Reddy said the party has already sought permission from three police commissionerates including Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad, under whose jurisdictions the eight constituencies fall. Issues in eight constituencies “The issues in these constituencies are different from those in rural areas where we have held the padayatra till now. The non-allocation of Rajiv Swagruha houses which have been lying vacant, 2BHK houses not being constructed, damaged roads, encroachment of lakes and pollution will be raised. Besides these, issues like lack of facilities in the government hospitals, demand for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel, and hefty fee being extorted by private educational institutions will also be raised by Sanjay Kumar,” Manohar Reddy said. So far, Sanjay has covered 40 Assembly constituencies as part of his padayatra.