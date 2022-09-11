Home States Telangana

Telangana man on a mission to restore sight for all

In the seven years since then, he has helped facilitate 120 corneal transplantations in Odela mandal alone.

Published: 11th September 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A rural medical practitioner by profession, Merugu Bheeshma Chary, who is also the district president of Telangana Eye and Organ Body Donation Association and the Sadashya Foundation, has made it his life’s mission to give the gift of sight to visually impaired persons. Speaking to TNIE, Bheeshma Chary says he started this initiative after his aunt donated her corneas.

In the seven years since then, he has helped facilitate 120 corneal transplantations in Odela mandal alone. To achieve this, he has conducted more than 200 awareness programmes to motivate people into donating their corneas and other organs. This has resulted in three organs and two body donations.

The National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey 2019 reported that corneal blindness was the leading cause of blindness among people aged less than 50 years in India, accounting for 37.5 per cent of the cases and was the second leading cause of blindness among people above the age of 50 years.

Bheeshma Chary was especially busy between August 25 to September 8 as Odela mandal observed the National Eye Donation Fortnight. “My goal is to create public awareness about the importance of eye donation and encourage people to pledge their eyes for donation,” he says. 

The corneas from one person can help restore the sight of two persons, he adds. With his initiatives, Odela mandal has climbed to the top of list in eye donations. While a lot of people are actually interested to help people, the lack of awareness stops many.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Merugu Bheeshma Chary Eye donation Organ donation
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp