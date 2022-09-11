Home States Telangana

Telangana University V-C dances in girls hostel, video goes viral

The V-C made it clear that there was no truth to the allegations that he misbehaved with the students and distributed money.

Published: 11th September 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A video clip of Telangana University Vice-Chancellor Dr D Ravinder Gupta dancing with students at the girls’ hostel on the campus has gone viral on social media, raising eyebrows in academic circles. The girl students had organised a Ganesh idol immersion procession and the V-C too took part. During the procession, the girls started dancing, and the V-C is seen dancing with them, in the video clip.

Meanwhile, some people alleged that the V-C misbehaved with the students and even distributed money. However, no such thing is visible in the video clip that has gone viral. University Registrar Dr Vidyavardhini said that some people were trying to damage the image of the university.

The V-C made it clear that there was no truth to the allegations that he misbehaved with the students and distributed money. “I participated in the procession at the request of the students. Some people are trying to dent the institution’s image with false accusations,” he said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana University Telangana University VC D Ravinder Gupta Ganesh idol immersion
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp