Telangana University V-C dances in girls hostel, video goes viral

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A video clip of Telangana University Vice-Chancellor Dr D Ravinder Gupta dancing with students at the girls’ hostel on the campus has gone viral on social media, raising eyebrows in academic circles. The girl students had organised a Ganesh idol immersion procession and the V-C too took part. During the procession, the girls started dancing, and the V-C is seen dancing with them, in the video clip.

Meanwhile, some people alleged that the V-C misbehaved with the students and even distributed money. However, no such thing is visible in the video clip that has gone viral. University Registrar Dr Vidyavardhini said that some people were trying to damage the image of the university.

The V-C made it clear that there was no truth to the allegations that he misbehaved with the students and distributed money. “I participated in the procession at the request of the students. Some people are trying to dent the institution’s image with false accusations,” he said.

NIZAMABAD: A video clip of Telangana University Vice-Chancellor Dr D Ravinder Gupta dancing with students at the girls’ hostel on the campus has gone viral on social media, raising eyebrows in academic circles. The girl students had organised a Ganesh idol immersion procession and the V-C too took part. During the procession, the girls started dancing, and the V-C is seen dancing with them, in the video clip. Meanwhile, some people alleged that the V-C misbehaved with the students and even distributed money. However, no such thing is visible in the video clip that has gone viral. University Registrar Dr Vidyavardhini said that some people were trying to damage the image of the university. The V-C made it clear that there was no truth to the allegations that he misbehaved with the students and distributed money. “I participated in the procession at the request of the students. Some people are trying to dent the institution’s image with false accusations,” he said.