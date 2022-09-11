TPCC chief Revanth readies for Munugode byelection battle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that there was nothing wrong in hanging the ruling TRS ‘for the injustice they have done to the people’. He accused the TRS government of revoking 10,000 title deeds given to STs.Addressing a press conference along with MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders of the State Congress, Revanth said that the Chief Minister snatched away the lands assigned to tribals to give three acres to SCs.

Equating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national political ambitions to ‘demonetised currency’, the TPCC president alleged that Rao was attempting to divide the Congress allies.“Has KCR met any of the BJP-friendly regional parties? Why is he meeting only those who are in good relations with BJP? In West Bengal, BJP came second by ‘reinstating’ Mamatha Benerjee as Chief Minister, and they are trying the same theory here,” he alleged.

Slamming the State and Centre over the unfulfilled demands of AP Reorganization Act 2014, Uttam said that the Centre sanctioned Vande Mataram train manufacturing units to other States, instead of Telangana as promised in the Reorganisation Act.“Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders have been visiting Telangana. They should have told the people what they have done for Telangana and Munugode and other sections of the people. Instead, they are fuelling communal hatred,” Uttam said.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC leaders met to discuss the strategy as the party high-command has finalised the candidate for Munugode by election. The party has decided to assign a cluster (10 booths) to each in-charge. They would further subdivide and appoint an in-charge for every two booths.

The TPCC chief has appointed in-charges for all seven mandals and one municipality in Munugode. The in-charges include Damodar Rajanarsimna (Nampally), Bhatti Vikramarka (Munugode), Chandur (Shabbir Ali), V Hanumantha Rao(Gattupal), Revanth Reddy (Narayanpur), Dr J Geeta Reddy (Choutuppal). In addition, the campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and star-campaigner Komatreddy Venkta Reddy will oversee the campaigning.

