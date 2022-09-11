Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth readies for Munugode byelection battle

Appoints in-charges for all seven mandals in bypoll-bound Assembly constituency

Published: 11th September 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Revanth Reddy meets Munugode byelection candidate Palvai Sravanthi in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that there was nothing wrong in hanging the ruling  TRS  ‘for the injustice they have done to the people’. He accused the TRS government of revoking 10,000 title deeds given to STs.Addressing a press conference along with MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders of the State Congress, Revanth said that the Chief Minister snatched away the lands assigned to tribals to give three acres to SCs.

Equating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national political ambitions to ‘demonetised currency’, the TPCC president alleged that Rao was attempting to divide the Congress allies.“Has KCR met any of the BJP-friendly regional parties? Why is he meeting only those who are in good relations with BJP? In West Bengal, BJP came second by ‘reinstating’ Mamatha Benerjee as Chief Minister, and they are trying the same theory here,” he alleged.

Slamming the State and Centre over the unfulfilled demands of AP Reorganization Act 2014, Uttam said that the Centre sanctioned Vande Mataram train manufacturing units to other States, instead of Telangana as promised in the Reorganisation Act.“Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders have been visiting Telangana. They should have told the people what they have done for Telangana and Munugode and other sections of the people. Instead, they are fuelling communal hatred,” Uttam said.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC leaders met to discuss the strategy as the party high-command has finalised the candidate for Munugode by election. The party has decided to assign a cluster (10 booths) to each in-charge. They would further subdivide and appoint an in-charge for every two booths.

The TPCC chief has appointed in-charges for all seven mandals and one municipality in Munugode. The in-charges include Damodar Rajanarsimna (Nampally), Bhatti Vikramarka (Munugode), Chandur (Shabbir Ali), V Hanumantha Rao(Gattupal), Revanth Reddy (Narayanpur), Dr J Geeta Reddy (Choutuppal). In addition, the campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and star-campaigner Komatreddy Venkta Reddy will oversee the campaigning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS A Revanth Reddy TPCC K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp