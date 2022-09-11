Home States Telangana

TRS corporator’s husband flays Minister Gangula Kamalakar in audio

The Minister’s supporters lashed out at Sohan Singh and said that making such an audio clip viral was a conspiracy by the former Mayor to defame the Minister.

Published: 11th September 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A purported audio clip of a phone conversation between TRS corporator Kamaljit Kaur’s husband Sohan Singh and a trader, in which the former was heard criticising BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar over various issues in the 49th division of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, went viral on social media on Saturday. Sohan Singh is a close relative of former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh.

The Minister’s supporters lashed out at Sohan Singh and said that making such an audio clip viral was a conspiracy by the former Mayor to defame the Minister. Clarifying the issue, former Mayor S Ravinder Singh said he had no animosity with the Minister. However, when asked why he had not been participating in Minister’s programmes, he did not answer.

About the purported audio clip, Sohan Singh said there was nothing wrong with his comments. He also said that the former Mayor had nothing to do with the audio clip.He added, “My wife and other corporators fought in the council meeting over drinking water pipeline issues. Since then, the Minister carries a grudge against our family.”

Bandi told to make details of his assets public

Former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh on Saturday demanded that BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar make the details of his assets public. Speaking to the media here, the TRS leader displayed the election affidavit submitted by Sanjay for the 2019 General Elections and questioned if he would be able to show how his assets grew multifold since his elevation as MP.

Ravinder Singh also ridiculed the Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by Sanjay Kumar saying that the only intention of the BJP was to collect huge sums of money from the people. He also asked why Sanjay was silent over the tax evasion by granite companies and said he would find out about the latter’s assets by filing Right to Information (RTI) requests.

Referring to visits by Central government Ministers to the State, he said they were coming only to disrupt the communal harmony in Telangana. “If the Income Tax (I-T) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are to conduct raids at residences of politicians, they should raid Sanjay Kumar first,” he said.

Full details of the MP’s assets will be provided to the media soon, he announced. He said the entire country is awaiting the arrival of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the national political scene. He mentioned that they never expected that TRS would be able to organise a farmers’ meeting in UP saying that it would be a ‘turning point in national politics’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sohan Singh Kamaljit Kaur Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Gangula Kamalakar
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp