TRS corporator’s husband flays Minister Gangula Kamalakar in audio

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A purported audio clip of a phone conversation between TRS corporator Kamaljit Kaur’s husband Sohan Singh and a trader, in which the former was heard criticising BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar over various issues in the 49th division of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, went viral on social media on Saturday. Sohan Singh is a close relative of former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh.

The Minister’s supporters lashed out at Sohan Singh and said that making such an audio clip viral was a conspiracy by the former Mayor to defame the Minister. Clarifying the issue, former Mayor S Ravinder Singh said he had no animosity with the Minister. However, when asked why he had not been participating in Minister’s programmes, he did not answer.

About the purported audio clip, Sohan Singh said there was nothing wrong with his comments. He also said that the former Mayor had nothing to do with the audio clip.He added, “My wife and other corporators fought in the council meeting over drinking water pipeline issues. Since then, the Minister carries a grudge against our family.”

Bandi told to make details of his assets public

Former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh on Saturday demanded that BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar make the details of his assets public. Speaking to the media here, the TRS leader displayed the election affidavit submitted by Sanjay for the 2019 General Elections and questioned if he would be able to show how his assets grew multifold since his elevation as MP.

Ravinder Singh also ridiculed the Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by Sanjay Kumar saying that the only intention of the BJP was to collect huge sums of money from the people. He also asked why Sanjay was silent over the tax evasion by granite companies and said he would find out about the latter’s assets by filing Right to Information (RTI) requests.

Referring to visits by Central government Ministers to the State, he said they were coming only to disrupt the communal harmony in Telangana. “If the Income Tax (I-T) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are to conduct raids at residences of politicians, they should raid Sanjay Kumar first,” he said.

Full details of the MP’s assets will be provided to the media soon, he announced. He said the entire country is awaiting the arrival of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the national political scene. He mentioned that they never expected that TRS would be able to organise a farmers’ meeting in UP saying that it would be a ‘turning point in national politics’.

KARIMNAGAR: A purported audio clip of a phone conversation between TRS corporator Kamaljit Kaur’s husband Sohan Singh and a trader, in which the former was heard criticising BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar over various issues in the 49th division of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, went viral on social media on Saturday. Sohan Singh is a close relative of former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh. The Minister’s supporters lashed out at Sohan Singh and said that making such an audio clip viral was a conspiracy by the former Mayor to defame the Minister. Clarifying the issue, former Mayor S Ravinder Singh said he had no animosity with the Minister. However, when asked why he had not been participating in Minister’s programmes, he did not answer. About the purported audio clip, Sohan Singh said there was nothing wrong with his comments. He also said that the former Mayor had nothing to do with the audio clip.He added, “My wife and other corporators fought in the council meeting over drinking water pipeline issues. Since then, the Minister carries a grudge against our family.” Bandi told to make details of his assets public Former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh on Saturday demanded that BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar make the details of his assets public. Speaking to the media here, the TRS leader displayed the election affidavit submitted by Sanjay for the 2019 General Elections and questioned if he would be able to show how his assets grew multifold since his elevation as MP. Ravinder Singh also ridiculed the Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by Sanjay Kumar saying that the only intention of the BJP was to collect huge sums of money from the people. He also asked why Sanjay was silent over the tax evasion by granite companies and said he would find out about the latter’s assets by filing Right to Information (RTI) requests. Referring to visits by Central government Ministers to the State, he said they were coming only to disrupt the communal harmony in Telangana. “If the Income Tax (I-T) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are to conduct raids at residences of politicians, they should raid Sanjay Kumar first,” he said. Full details of the MP’s assets will be provided to the media soon, he announced. He said the entire country is awaiting the arrival of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on the national political scene. He mentioned that they never expected that TRS would be able to organise a farmers’ meeting in UP saying that it would be a ‘turning point in national politics’.