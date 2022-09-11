Home States Telangana

TRS man booked for pulling Assam CM Himanta's mike

Nand Kishore was taken into preventive custody after he barged onto the stage and tried to pull the mike as Sarma was about to speak.

Published: 11th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ABIDS police on Saturday registered a case against local TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal for trying to stop Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from speaking at a Ganesh Utsav function at MJ Market on Friday afternoon. The police also charged BGUS general secretary Bagwanth Rao for his remarks on Asaduddin Owaisi.

Nand Kishore was taken into preventive custody after he barged onto the stage and tried to pull the mike as Sarma was about to speak. He was released later. It is also reported that Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta called his Telangana counterpart Mahender Reddy and spoke to him regarding the security breach. However, there was no official confirmation about this.

Meanwhile, Sarma termed the incident as “a violation of the age-old tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,” which translates to ‘treating a guest like god’. He urged the State government to initiate legal action against the TRS leader who he said, tried to attack him by coming on to the dais and snatching the mike as he was about to address the devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal TRS Ganesh Utsav Asaduddin Owaisi Bagwanth Rao
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp