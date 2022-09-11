TRS man booked for pulling Assam CM Himanta's mike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ABIDS police on Saturday registered a case against local TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal for trying to stop Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from speaking at a Ganesh Utsav function at MJ Market on Friday afternoon. The police also charged BGUS general secretary Bagwanth Rao for his remarks on Asaduddin Owaisi.

Nand Kishore was taken into preventive custody after he barged onto the stage and tried to pull the mike as Sarma was about to speak. He was released later. It is also reported that Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta called his Telangana counterpart Mahender Reddy and spoke to him regarding the security breach. However, there was no official confirmation about this.

Meanwhile, Sarma termed the incident as “a violation of the age-old tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,” which translates to ‘treating a guest like god’. He urged the State government to initiate legal action against the TRS leader who he said, tried to attack him by coming on to the dais and snatching the mike as he was about to address the devotees.

