Urban PHCs log more dengue cases in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Seasonal diseases like viral fever and dengue are on the rise in erstwhile Adilabad district. The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad is brimming with patients and their attendants. The outpatient department of the hospital treats around 1,000 patients on a daily basis.

Viral fever among students of residential schools in the district is also on the rise. The health department has been organising camps in all the residential schools to keep a tab on the cases. District health officials said, the primary health centres (PHCs) in urban areas have been recording more dengue cases as compared to rural areas. A total of 98 dengue cases have been recorded in the district so far.

ADILABAD: Seasonal diseases like viral fever and dengue are on the rise in erstwhile Adilabad district. The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad is brimming with patients and their attendants. The outpatient department of the hospital treats around 1,000 patients on a daily basis. Viral fever among students of residential schools in the district is also on the rise. The health department has been organising camps in all the residential schools to keep a tab on the cases. District health officials said, the primary health centres (PHCs) in urban areas have been recording more dengue cases as compared to rural areas. A total of 98 dengue cases have been recorded in the district so far.