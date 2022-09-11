Warangal-based Kuchipudi dancer is saving architectural marvels

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the nation’s youth are drawn to Western music, dances and even locations, a young Warangal-based Kuchipudi dancer is trying to utilise India’s traditional dance forms to throw light on the country’s forgotten architectural marvels. For this reason, Himansee Katragadda founded the Temple Dance Studio in 2019.

Speaking to TNIE, Himansee, 21, mentions, “We have many archaic and historic temples that are architecturally rich and built by ancient dynasties which are on par with popular temples like Ramappa Temple. However, these temples are in decline and are damaged. To change this, attention of the public is required.”

“For this reason, we take promising and young classical dancers and shoot videos with these temples in the backdrop to depict the condition through the lyrics and actions. One such temple which we helped reconstruct was at Kothaguda. After the video was released, people raised funds for the development of the temple.”

Till now, the Temple Dance Studio has helped in the restoration and development of almost 15 ‘forgotten’ temples, says Himansee, adding that they have signed a deal to collaborate with the State government as well.

An accomplished dancer in her own right, Himansee has won several awards such as the National Youth Award from the Central government and the Bala Ratna Award from Telangana government among others.

Speaking about her interest in the art form, she says, “My grandmother was a musician and used to play the veena while my mother was also interested in art. I have grown up watching movies like Sankarabharanam. The creative and artistic energy surrounding me helped me develop an interest in my culture and dance came quite naturally.”

Solo recital

Himansee is set to perform her one-and-half-hour-long solo recital, titled Antar Unmesha Manasi, at the Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.“We have been planning for this performance for the last four years. It had been delayed due to unexpected injuries and knee surgeries. I had been losing hope with each injury but my guru B Sudheer Rao and my family have always been supporting and motivating me.”

“In this performance, we are exploring the concepts which are but haven’t been introduced properly. The highlights of Antar Unmesha Manasi will be Pravesa Dharuvu of Rudrama Devi, which I personally take pride in, since I hail from Warangal, the Astaveda nayakulu, which explores eight facets about women written by Bharata Muni which remain relevant till date, Simhanandini and Ravanastotram. We have researched extensively on each aspect and composed our own music,” she said.She has performed many solo recitals and collaborated with famous classical performers.

