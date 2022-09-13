BJP MLA says KCR misled House on meters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly objecting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, during the short discussion in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday said that the former misled the House. He said: “The proposed Bill doesn’t have a provision of ‘installing meters to agricultural pump sets and doing away with subsidies.”

Addressing at the Assembly media point, Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister accused the BJP at the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to express their views. “I welcome his statement. But, what have you done in the Assembly?” He alleged that the TRS and Congress limited themselves to patting each other’s backs.

“Though CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka spoke against the Centre, he had no intention to speak against the State government. Revanth Reddy should question the CLP leader before pointing fingers at anyone else,” the BJP MLA said.

HYDERABAD: Strongly objecting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, during the short discussion in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday said that the former misled the House. He said: “The proposed Bill doesn’t have a provision of ‘installing meters to agricultural pump sets and doing away with subsidies.” Addressing at the Assembly media point, Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister accused the BJP at the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to express their views. “I welcome his statement. But, what have you done in the Assembly?” He alleged that the TRS and Congress limited themselves to patting each other’s backs. “Though CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka spoke against the Centre, he had no intention to speak against the State government. Revanth Reddy should question the CLP leader before pointing fingers at anyone else,” the BJP MLA said.