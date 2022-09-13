Home States Telangana

BJP MLA says KCR misled House on meters

Addressing at the Assembly media point, Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister accused the BJP at the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to express their views.

Published: 13th September 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly objecting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, during the short discussion in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday said that the former misled the House. He said: “The proposed Bill doesn’t have a provision of ‘installing meters to agricultural pump sets and doing away with subsidies.”

Addressing at the Assembly media point, Raghunandan Rao said that the Chief Minister accused the BJP at the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to express their views. “I welcome his statement. But, what have you done in the Assembly?” He alleged that the TRS and Congress limited themselves to patting each other’s backs.

“Though CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka spoke against the Centre, he had no intention to speak against the State government. Revanth Reddy should question the CLP leader before pointing fingers at anyone else,” the BJP MLA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp