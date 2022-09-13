Cut-off marks for SC/ST cop aspirants lowered 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for SC and ST job applicants in the police department. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday promised a reduction in qualifying cut-off marks for them. It will be on the lines of reduction allowed for OC and OBC job applicants.

The Chief Minister was responding to a request made by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Legislative Assembly. During a short discussion on ‘Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications’, Vikramarka brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the qualifying cut-off marks for constable and Sub-Inspector posts were lowered to 60 marks from 80 marks for OC candidates, to 60 marks from 70 marks to OBCs. However, the qualifying marks of 60 for SC and ST had remained the same and sought a corresponding reduction.

Vikramarka also wanted measures to tone up administration in social welfare and IIT Basara hostels where students were falling ill due to poor quality of food, the Chief Minister said he was seized of the issue and would review the situation besides asking the ministers to personally visit the hostels and initiate lasting measures. To another request from the CLP leader, the CM said that the government was keen on helping VRAs who do not have specific job descriptions after the abolition of the VRO system. The Chief Minister said that they would be absorbed into the Irrigation Department with regular pay scales.

KCR-Mallu Bhatti bonhomie

The bonhomie between the Chief Minister and CLP leader was visible on the second day of the eighth session of the Assembly. The Chief Minister readily agreed to all requests of the CLP leader.

Soon after the CM’s elaborate speech on the Centre’s proposed electricity “reforms” during a short discussion, Vikramarka urged him to move in the House a resolution to christen the newly constructed Parliament building after Constitution Drafting Committee chairman Dr BR Ambedkar. Responding positively to the request, Chandrasekhar Rao promised to move the resolution on Tuesday morning.

HYDERABAD: Here is some good news for SC and ST job applicants in the police department. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday promised a reduction in qualifying cut-off marks for them. It will be on the lines of reduction allowed for OC and OBC job applicants. The Chief Minister was responding to a request made by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Legislative Assembly. During a short discussion on ‘Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications’, Vikramarka brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the qualifying cut-off marks for constable and Sub-Inspector posts were lowered to 60 marks from 80 marks for OC candidates, to 60 marks from 70 marks to OBCs. However, the qualifying marks of 60 for SC and ST had remained the same and sought a corresponding reduction. Vikramarka also wanted measures to tone up administration in social welfare and IIT Basara hostels where students were falling ill due to poor quality of food, the Chief Minister said he was seized of the issue and would review the situation besides asking the ministers to personally visit the hostels and initiate lasting measures. To another request from the CLP leader, the CM said that the government was keen on helping VRAs who do not have specific job descriptions after the abolition of the VRO system. The Chief Minister said that they would be absorbed into the Irrigation Department with regular pay scales. KCR-Mallu Bhatti bonhomie The bonhomie between the Chief Minister and CLP leader was visible on the second day of the eighth session of the Assembly. The Chief Minister readily agreed to all requests of the CLP leader. Soon after the CM’s elaborate speech on the Centre’s proposed electricity “reforms” during a short discussion, Vikramarka urged him to move in the House a resolution to christen the newly constructed Parliament building after Constitution Drafting Committee chairman Dr BR Ambedkar. Responding positively to the request, Chandrasekhar Rao promised to move the resolution on Tuesday morning.