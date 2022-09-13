Delta variant better capable of evading immune system: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The researchers at CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology found that the human immune system can’t produce the defence molecules against the Delta variant as effectively as against the other variants of coronavirus.In the last three years, there have been many SARS-CoV-2 variants spreading across the world. But their outcomes have varied greatly, with the Delta variant being the deadliest.

The research was led by Dr Krishnan Harshan in collaboration with Dr Divya Tej Sowpati ,Vishal Sah, Dixit Tandel and Dr Nitesh Singh. The study was published in Microbiology Spectrum journal recently.

The scientists tried to understand if hosts, that is, humans infected by the virus, react differently to different SARS-CoV-2 variants. They selected five different SARS-CoV-2 variants and studied how the human immune system responds to these variants. The studied variants include Alpha, Delta, and three other variants that emerged before the Alpha variant. The study found that while infection due to the other four variants alerted the immune system quickly, the Delta variant could silently replicates in the host cells.

Upon viral infection, the first line of attack by the host’s immune system is by producing certain defense chemicals that break down the viruses. The researchers studied how their production responds to these five variants. “We infected the human cells in a cell culture system with these different variants of the virus and monitored the production of known immune defense molecules and the activation of signalling pathways associated with them,” said Dixit Tandel, the first author of the study.

“We navigated through the hundreds of immune pathways known to us using high throughput sequencing and analysis,” said Dr Nitesh Kumar Singh, who worked on the project with Dr Sowpati. “We have identified that molecular mechanisms regulating the host immune response have not been as potent against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. This also includes the production of interferons, immune molecules often used for antiviral therapies. The study hints at why the Delta variant could spread more easily,” said Dr Krishnan Harshan, the study’s lead investigator. He said the study also helps us understand how viruses evolve with changing effects on human hosts.

RESEARCH FINDINGS

Molecular mechanisms regulating the host immune response not as potent against Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2s

CCMB scientists said the study also helps understand how viruses evolve with changing effects on human hosts

