Godavari rises again, 1st warning issued

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With Godavari river rising again, the Khammam district administration issued first flood warning on Monday. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 45.10 feet at 6 pm. “Following heavy rains in upper catchment area, the water level may reach 50 feet by Monday night. Inflows are expected to be around nine lakh cusecs,” District Collector D Anudeep said.

The district administration has alerted people living in low-lying areas and asked them to call control rooms in Bhadrachalam (08743-232444) and Kothagudem (08744-241950) in case of any emergency. The Collector instructed the sector and mandal level staff to be ready to take up rescue operations if needed and also to keep country boats and expert swimmers ready.Following rains in Chhattishgarh, Taliperu Project too received heavy inflows, forcing officials to lift gates and release water into the Godavari river.

Fear of submergence grips residents of B’chalam

Meanwhile, people living near the river and in several colonies in the temple town are in the grip of fear. As there is a possibility of water reaching the third warning level, people are spending sleepless nights.

The harrowing times they went through after the recent floods is still fresh in their memory. The latest flood threat has created panic among these residents.

Recalling agonising experience during July floods, N Sarala, a resident of Subhashnagar Colony, said: “Recent floods forced more than 1,200 families to leave their houses. All of us left our houses with what we were wearing. We have no food and no clothes.”“We appeal to the government to expedite the colony re-construction and other repair works and protect us from floods,” she added.

Like many residents of Chinterela village, B Shankaraiah is a worried man as his house is very close to the river. “We lost almost everything in the recent floods. This latest flood threat comes at a time when are trying to recover from those losses,” he lamented.

Dark clouds gather in the sky in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

Officials lift 2 gates of Singur reservoir

Owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Manjeera river, officials on Monday lifted two gates of the Singur Dam. The project received about 20,000 cusecs of water on Monday evening, prompting officials to open the floodgates, letting out almost 22,000 cusecs of water downstream, said A Muralidhar, Superintending Engineer (Sangareddy district), Irrigation Department.

Shepherds & cattle trapped

Six shepherds and around 1,700 sheep are trapped on the outskirts of Kishtapur in Kulcharam mandal owing to the outflows from Singur project. Officials met the shepherds and learnt that they had supplies to last a week.

MODERATE RAINFALL IN MOST PARTS OF TS

With the intensity of southwest monsoon receding, different parts of the State received moderate rainfall on Monday. Till 9 pm, Yalal in Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm, followed by Lokeshwaram in Nirmal (3.2 cm). During the last 24 hours, very heavy rain occurred at a few places in Nirmal and at isolated places in Adilabad and Asifabad and heavy rainfall at a few places in Jagtial, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Peddapally districts. As per IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and forceful winds are quite likely to occur at isolated places in the State on Tuesday.

KCR INSTRUCTS OFFICIALS TO BE ALERT

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari catchment area, including Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu, in the backdrop of heavy rains in the upper riparian region. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to set up a control room in the Secretariat immediately and monitor the flood/rain situation from time to time.

