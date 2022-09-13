KCR to PM Modi: Withdraw power reforms or face people’s wrath

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fresh offensive against BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has termed the amendments to the Central Electricity Act as out and out anti-farmer and demanded their unconditional withdrawal. The Chief Minister, replying to a short discussion on the proposed amendments in the Assembly on Monday, said they were detrimental to the interests of the farmers and the poor. “From this august House, I am urging the Prime Minister to withdraw the power reforms for God’s sake. If you don’t, you will have to face the wrath of the people and power employees of this country,’’ he said.

Rao took serious exception to the Centre proposing amendments to the Act without consulting the States though power was a subject listed in the Concurrent List. He said that a resolution would be moved in the Assembly with the plea to the Centre to withdraw the amendments to the Central Electricity Act and also to name the Central Vista in Delhi after BR Ambedkar, which he included on the request of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Rao asked the Prime Minister to withdraw the amendments as he did with respect to the Bill to repeal the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and more recently the farm laws against which the farmers had agitated in Delhi.

He said the gazette notification which he now has with him showed that all power connections should mandatorily have electric meters and those farm wells that have power connections be fitted with smart prepaid meters.

The Chief Minister took a dig at the Centre for trying to privatise the PSUs which had been built painstakingly over a period of time. If the Centre takes any steps to privatise the PSUs, the TRS would launch a nationwide agitation with the support of the employees who would be forced onto the roads if the PSUs are handed over to the private sector.

Centre is jealous of TS, says KCR

“If meters were fitted to the farm wells, as many as 98 lakh families will be affected including farmers, Dalits, tribals, dhobis, hair cutting salons, poultry, textiles, MSMEs and all those who are getting subsidised power,” the CM said.

He alleged that once this new Electricity Bill is passed, about 20 lakh electricity employees working in the power utilities would lose their jobs as they would go into the hands of the private sector. He said that in the next election, the BJP should be thrown out and for that to happen, he would take the necessary initiative.

‘Centre’s policies make no sense’

The Chief Minister said that in the last eight years, the Centre had failed to make optimum utilisation of the available power due to its bad policies and the inefficiency of the Modi government. “The national installed power capacity is about 4.04 lakh MW, with a base load (firm power) of 2.42 lakh MW. However, the country recorded the highest peak load of 2.10 lakh MW on June 22 this year. This is less than even peak load, forget about base load. If the rulers were sensible enough, they could easily create an additional 1.65 lakh MW capacity,” Rao said.

Both the Central and the State governments were formed at the same time eight years ago, Telangana’s per capita power consumption has increased from 970 units in 2014 to 2,126 units in 2022. However, the national per capita power consumption has increased from 957 units in 2014 to 1,255 units including Telangana’s consumption in 2022.

The Centre was “jealous” that Telangana is able to supply power 24/7 and it was trying to impose restrictions on the free power supply. “We are supplying power with our funds. We are giving Rythu Bima with our funds. Why don’t you leave us alone. Why do you want to disturb the set-up in Telangana,” he asked.

‘BJP is anti-people’

Branding the BJP as anti-farmer and anti-people, Rao said that the party needed to have a bloated sense of importance as it had never got even 50 per cent of votes. “They are in power with just 36 per cent of the votes and even then their arrogance is appalling. No dictator remains in power forever. The time to disband the BJP is not very far off, just about 18 months when Lok Sabha polls would be held,” Rao said emphatically He found fault with the BJP for bringing down democratically elected governments and destroying statutory institutions.

The BJP has already brought down 11 governments. With just three MLAs, who look more like appendages, they say they would overthrow our government, he scoffed. Congress floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MIM member Ahmed Balala extended their support to the Chief Minister in his fight against the BJP-led Central government to ensure that it rescinds it decisions which are anti-farmer and anti-poor.WHAT THE CM SAID

On power reforms

From this august House, I am urging the Prime Minister to withdraw the power reforms for God’s sake. Power reforms are not suitable for the poorest of the poor of this country and poor farmers. These reforms are detrimental and hazardous

On rice procurement

The Centre said that it will not buy broken rice from TS. But, it recently banned exports of broken rice. The Centre’s lopsided policies are hurting the farmers

On VRAs issue

The agitation of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) is meaningless. They will be adjusted in the Irrigation Department as Lashkars

On AP power dues

The AP power utilities have to pay `17,000 crore to Telangana. Even if they adjust `6,000 crore due to AP, then AP has to pay `11,000 crore to Telangana

WHY DON’T YOU LEAVE US ALONE?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, speaking in the Assembly, said that the Centre was “jealous” as Telangana was able to supply 24/7 free power and it was trying to impose restrictions. “We are supplying power with our funds. We are giving Rythu Bima with our funds. Why don’t you leave us alone? Why do you want to disturb the set-up in Telangana?” he said. “They (the BJP) are in power with just 36 per cent of the votes and even then their arrogance is appalling. No dictator remains in power forever,” he added.

