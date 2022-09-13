Mulugu to become municipality from 2024

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to constitute Mulugu municipality by merging Bandarupally and Jevantharaopally panchayats. The headquarter of the newly formed Mulugu district, Mulugu is still a gram panchayat. Mulugu and its peripheral villages ie, Bandarupally and Jevantharaopally are fast acquiring urban characteristics in recent time and it has become one of the tourism hubs in the State.

To cope with the increasing tourist population, the State government has started a Haritha Hotel in Mulugu. Government has decided to convert Mulugu gram panchayat into a municipality by suitably amending Schedule-1 of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019. It will become a municipality with effect from February 2, 2024, after completion of the term of the elected gram panchayat.

