No trust move against ULB chiefs only once in four years 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday tabled a Bill to amend the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 to enhance from three to four years the period for moving a no confidence motion against Chairpersons/Mayors of urban local bodies (ULBs), to check possible unethical practices to destabilise elected bodies. The Section 37 of the Act provides three years for passing no confidence motion against chairperson, or vice-chairperson. Further, it is noticed that as on January 26, 2023, the mandatory period of three years for expressing no confidence motion is going to expire for 129 ULBs. The State sees a threat of municipal councillors or corporators in various ULBs moving a motion of no confidence against chairpersons and mayors with the objective of blackmailing them for selfish gains. Therefore, it was decided to enhance the no confidence motion period from three to four years.