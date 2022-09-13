Private industries fear CM’s kin, picking other states: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched the fourth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra with a grand rally followed by a massive public meeting at Ramleela Maidan in Quthbullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday. While the first three phases were in rural areas, this is the first urban leg of the yatra which is intended to expand the party and obtain first-hand information from people. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal flagged off the walkathon which is destined to the LB Nagar Assembly constituency.

In a fierce attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with regard to the latter’s statements on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the State Legislative Assembly, Sanjay said, “KCR, I am sending you the Electricity Bill. Read it well. If you have any iota of shame left in you, resign immediately and apologise to the people of Telangana.”

Levelling a slew of allegations, Sanjay said that the private industries were choosing other states as the Chief Minister’s family was pressurising them to give a share in industries. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national political ambitions. He said that the dynastic regional parties are trying to float another dynastic party at the national level.

“A person who couldn’t even jump to the level of an attic is trying to fly into the sky. KCR floating a national party is the biggest joke of the century,” Kishan said. Stating that TRS has only seven Lok Sabha seats, Kishan sought to know what TRS could do with these seats. He asserted that TRS can never become an alternative for NDA.

Launching a tirade against Chandrasekhar Rao, MP Dr K Laxman said that the former had turned out to be the richest person. “What are the assets that KCR had during the Telangana movement and he has now,” Laxman asked. Senior leaders P Muralidhar Rao, Eatala Rajender, Vijayashanti, Harishwar Reddy, DK Aruna and a host of other leaders participated.

