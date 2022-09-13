Revanth Reddy vows to hoist new Telangana flag 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that they will introduce a special flag for Telangana and a specially designed Telangana Talli idol reflecting the self-esteem of people. He also announced TPCC’s commitment to change the vehicle registration code from TS to TG and to adopt ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana...’ song, which is written by Dr Ande Sri, as the State anthem. He said that Telangana flag will be hoist during the Telangana Vilina Vajrosthavalu (Telangana Merger Day) on September 17 across the State.

To this effect, Revanth said, the party has taken a decision during the important meetings held to chalk out strategies to be adopted during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State, the impending Munugode bye-election, and the celebrations of Telangana Merger Day.

Briefing the media about their decisions, Revanth said that during the Telangana movement the people changed their number plates to “TG” replacing “AP”. He alleged that to sync with his party identity Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came up with TS, which is close to TRS. “There is no reflection of the word ‘State’ in any State’s vehicle code. In Uttar Pradesh, it’s UP, in Madhya Pradesh it’s MP, in Andhra Pradesh it’s AP, in Karnataka KA, in Tamil Nadu, it’s TN. Why is it TS in Telangana? It’s because TS sounds like TRS,” he argued. He said that the Congress will change the number plates for now and would officially do it after coming to power.

Rejecting the TRS’ invented Telangana Talli, Revanth said, “KCR introduced Telangana Talli during the Telangana movement. KCR invented Telangana Talli as a mother of ‘doras’ (feudal lords) as she wears ornaments and a crown. Hence, we are rejecting it and will introduce another idol reflecting the aspirations of people of Telangana.” Meanwhile, the Conwill hold three public meetings during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that they will introduce a special flag for Telangana and a specially designed Telangana Talli idol reflecting the self-esteem of people. He also announced TPCC’s commitment to change the vehicle registration code from TS to TG and to adopt ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana...’ song, which is written by Dr Ande Sri, as the State anthem. He said that Telangana flag will be hoist during the Telangana Vilina Vajrosthavalu (Telangana Merger Day) on September 17 across the State. To this effect, Revanth said, the party has taken a decision during the important meetings held to chalk out strategies to be adopted during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State, the impending Munugode bye-election, and the celebrations of Telangana Merger Day. Briefing the media about their decisions, Revanth said that during the Telangana movement the people changed their number plates to “TG” replacing “AP”. He alleged that to sync with his party identity Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came up with TS, which is close to TRS. “There is no reflection of the word ‘State’ in any State’s vehicle code. In Uttar Pradesh, it’s UP, in Madhya Pradesh it’s MP, in Andhra Pradesh it’s AP, in Karnataka KA, in Tamil Nadu, it’s TN. Why is it TS in Telangana? It’s because TS sounds like TRS,” he argued. He said that the Congress will change the number plates for now and would officially do it after coming to power. Rejecting the TRS’ invented Telangana Talli, Revanth said, “KCR introduced Telangana Talli during the Telangana movement. KCR invented Telangana Talli as a mother of ‘doras’ (feudal lords) as she wears ornaments and a crown. Hence, we are rejecting it and will introduce another idol reflecting the aspirations of people of Telangana.” Meanwhile, the Conwill hold three public meetings during Bharat Jodo Yatra.