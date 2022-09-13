SC families of Telangana protest demanding scheme benefits

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Several SC families protested inside the auditorium at Karimnagar Collectorate during the ‘Prajavani’ programme on Monday to demand their inclusion in the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The protesters were carrying bottles of pesticide. They threatened to die by suicide by consuming pesticide if the authorities do not pay heed to their demands.

One of the protesters said that despite filing the application at least 10 times, they had not received any benefits of the scheme. They alleged that their applications get buried in the mandal-level office and never reach the district headquarters.

Some of them said that the government had deposited some amount into their bank accounts, however, their accounts were put on hold, and they could not withdraw the amount. “What is the purpose of depositing money if we can’t withdraw it,” said one of the protesters.

As soon as police were informed about the commotion at the Collectorate auditorium, they rushed to the spot and took out the protesters forcefully. The officials assured them they would be included in the scheme soon.

