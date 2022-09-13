Telangana High Court reserves orders on petitions challenging detention of Rohingya

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its decision on a batch of writ petitions filed by Mohammad Tahir and four others who challenged the detention and confinement of Rohingya through an order by the State government.

The government’s order, which has been challenged, related to the detention of the Rohingya in Cherlapally Central Jail, pending their deportation and criminal trials in cases in which they were allegedly involved.

The petitioners, who are relatives of the incarcerated Rohingya, filed habeas corpus writ petitions in the High Court, challenging the State government’s GO. The petitioner’s primary contention was that the impugned order, issued under Section 3(2)(e) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, is a colorable exercise of power under Section 3(2)(g), which is not delegated to the State government by the Government of India, and that only under Section 3(2)(g) can Foreigners be arrested and detained.

During the course of arguments, the counsels for the petitioners informed the court that the Telangana government has no such power to issue a GO through which the Rohingya were detained and confined to prison. The counsels further found fault with the action of the Telangana government in confining them to the prison, when the order said that they should be detained at a particular place, whereas, nowhere in the GO, the Central Prison is declared as a detention centre.

T Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General for the Union of India, informed the court of the distinction between Sections 3(2)(e) and 3(2)(g) of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The challenged GO was issued in the exercise of powers u/s. (2)(e) pursuant to the Central government’s transfer of power to the State government.The Government Pleader (GP) representing the State government, contended that the Rohingya detained at Cherlapally Jail are segregated from the pre-trial accused and convicts. Further, all the facilities as detailed in the guidelines regarding model detention centres/camps which were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are being followed.

