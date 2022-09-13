Telangana schoolteacher suspended for misbehaving with girl pupils

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD : Alleged misbehaviour of a teacher against girl students of the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Dudiya thanda came to light on Monday. The Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) teacher, identified as Shaik Sarwar, has been placed under suspension. Unable to tolerate the teacher who allegedly touched them inappropriately in their classrooms for the last six months, the girls narrated their trauma to their parents. When the furious parents of the victims rushed to the school and confronted Sarwar, he reportedly sought their forgiveness and apologised for his behaviour. The parents on Monday brought the issue to the notice of Mahabubababd District Educational Officer (DEO) Dr Mohd Abdul Hai who immediately constituted a committee of three members to inquire into the incident and placed Sarwar under suspension.