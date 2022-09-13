Telangana SI attacked by 10 youths during immersion

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nelakondapalli police registered case against 10 youth who used filthy language and attacked a woman Sub-Inspector of police who was on duty at Nelakondapalli mandal headquarters on Sunday night.

Khammam rural ACP K Bhasva Reddy said police received information that some youngsters, who were drunk, were creating a nuisance during Ganesh idol immersion proceedings. SI G Sravanthi reached the spot and warned the youth. However, the youth refused to heed her warning. Instead they abused the SI and attacked her. Some of them caught hold of her and dragged her. In the process, the SI received a minor injury.

A constable accompanying her was also attacked by the group. Based on her complaint, a case was registered. Referring to a video which was put up by the youth, alleging that the SI had used casteist slurs, the ACP condemned it saying action would be taken against those who were circulating the misleading video.

KHAMMAM: Nelakondapalli police registered case against 10 youth who used filthy language and attacked a woman Sub-Inspector of police who was on duty at Nelakondapalli mandal headquarters on Sunday night. Khammam rural ACP K Bhasva Reddy said police received information that some youngsters, who were drunk, were creating a nuisance during Ganesh idol immersion proceedings. SI G Sravanthi reached the spot and warned the youth. However, the youth refused to heed her warning. Instead they abused the SI and attacked her. Some of them caught hold of her and dragged her. In the process, the SI received a minor injury. A constable accompanying her was also attacked by the group. Based on her complaint, a case was registered. Referring to a video which was put up by the youth, alleging that the SI had used casteist slurs, the ACP condemned it saying action would be taken against those who were circulating the misleading video.