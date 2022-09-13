Telangana state govt: High Court can’t confer title deed on piece of land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government argued before the High Court on Monday that the title to a piece of land measuring 84 acres 30 guntas in Survey Number 46 of Raidurg village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district should be decided by the Civil Court only in the first instance and that the High Court cannot surpass it to declare the title based on the documents provided before it.

The government contended that if any of the papers are to be used to determine the title to the land, they must be reviewed by a trial court, which is the exclusive venue for presenting evidence. These points were contained in the State government’s recall petition, which asked the Telangana High Court to recall its rulings in a review case concerning the above-mentioned land on April 27, 2022. Burgula Shivarama Krishna, Lingaiah and others were granted review petitions.

The Telangana government stated in its recall petition that the division bench dealing with the review petitions made an erroneous judgment by accepting fraudulent papers presented by private parties as real copies and passing orders in their favour.

The State government was represented by senior counsel at the Supreme Court CS Vaidyanathan, who contended that the State had not been given the opportunity to submit a case on the merits in the review.

