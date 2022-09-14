BJP MLA Eatala Rajender gets suspended for his ‘remarks’ against Speaker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from the Assembly on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Spe-aker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Eatela allegedly described the Speaker as ‘’maramanishi’’ (puppet) in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Eatela who abstained fr-om the Assembly on Monday, attended the session on Tuesday.

Ministers and MLAs of the ruling TRS demanded an apology from him for his remarks and he was suspended after he refused to apologise. In March this year, he and two other BJP MLAs, M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh were suspended for the entire session for creating ruckus in the Assembly.

Last week, Eatela faulted the Speaker for not inviting BJP MLAs to the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the Assembly. But the Speaker explained that a party with just three members need not be invited.

As soon as the session began, Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar and Chennur MLA Balka Suman demanded the suspension of the BJP MLA from the session. Eatala lashed out at the TRS MLAs for not ‘allowing’ him to speak.Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy introduced a resolution seeking the suspension of the legislator from the Assembly.

