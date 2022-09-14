Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender gets suspended for his ‘remarks’ against Speaker

Last week, Eatela faulted the Speaker for not inviting BJP MLAs to the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the Assembly.

Published: 14th September 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from the Assembly on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Spe-aker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Eatela allegedly described the Speaker as ‘’maramanishi’’ (puppet) in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Eatela who abstained fr-om the Assembly on Monday,  attended the session on Tuesday.

Ministers and MLAs of the ruling TRS demanded an apology from him for his remarks and he was suspended after he refused to apologise. In March this year, he and two other BJP MLAs, M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh were suspended for the entire session for creating ruckus in the Assembly.

Last week, Eatela faulted the Speaker for not inviting BJP MLAs to the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the Assembly. But the Speaker explained that a party with just three members need not be invited.

As soon as the session began, Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar and Chennur MLA Balka Suman demanded the suspension of the BJP MLA from the  session. Eatala lashed out at the TRS MLAs for not ‘allowing’ him to speak.Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy introduced a resolution seeking the suspension of the legislator from the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp