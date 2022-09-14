CCTV Footage confirms e-bike blast caused fire in Hyderabad

B Kartheek and Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A CCTV footage, of less than a minute duration, unravelled how the fire mishap, which claimed eight lives and left 11 persons injured on Monday night, has occurred at Ruby Motors showroom and Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel located near the Passport Office in Secunderabad.

According to the timestamp, at 9.17 pm, a thick smoke started emanating from an electric motorcycle, which was parked near the electricity generator in the cellar. Around 15 seconds into the video, the first blast of the same electric scooter was seen, which strengthens the suspicion of Police and Fire Department officials that an electric motorcycle explosion led to the mishap.

Some 40 seconds into the video, the smoke fully engulfs the ground+four-storeyed building and the fire starts spreading as 36 more motorcycles go up in flames. The investigating agencies are verifying the video footage and also collected samples from the scene of the accident to arrive at a logical conclusion.

The Fire Department received a distress call at 9.37 pm, which was almost 20 minutes after a massive blaze erupted, producing huge toxic gases that spread upstairs through every possible outlet.

When the Fire Department officials rushed to the spot at 9.42 pm, there was no visibility as thick smoke engulfed the building. As there was only a single staircase, the 25 occupants were stuck inside.

Ruby Motors’ owners, associate detained

Adding to their woes, the power supply too was interrupted, plunging the building into darkness.

“Fire Department has made as many vents as possible for smoke evacuation,” said V Papaiah Regional Fire Officer, Central Region. “There was no smoke management, and no emergency lighting in the building,” he added.

Clues team gather evidence at the Ruby Motors showroom in Secunderabad on Tuesday | Jwala

Meanwhile, the Market Police of Hyderabad Commissionerate filed a case against Rajender Singh and his brother Sumeet Singh, owners of the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel and Ruby Motors showroom, on Tuesday under IPC Section 304 Part II which lays down that an act which causes death is committed, or the act itself is committed with an intention to cause death or a bodily injury which ‘is likely to cause death’ may be punished with a jail term of 10 years.

Two more cases under IPC Section 324 and Section B of the Explosives Act 1884 have been registered against the duo. While sources said that the brothers had been arrested, police said they were detained for questioning. Another person, Sudershan Naidu, who is an associate of Rajender and Sumeet, was also reportedly taken into custody.

While a clues team swept the hotel’s premises for nearly five hours, Market Police, North Zone Task Force and the Fire Department continued investigations on Tuesday. Confirming that eight persons had died in the fire, North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said 11 injured were undergoing treatment.

PROBE ON

While a clues team swept the hotel’s premises for nearly five hours, Market Police, North Zone Task Force and the Fire Department continued investigations on Tuesday. North Zone DCP said 11 injured persons were still undergoing treatment

HYDERABAD: A CCTV footage, of less than a minute duration, unravelled how the fire mishap, which claimed eight lives and left 11 persons injured on Monday night, has occurred at Ruby Motors showroom and Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel located near the Passport Office in Secunderabad. According to the timestamp, at 9.17 pm, a thick smoke started emanating from an electric motorcycle, which was parked near the electricity generator in the cellar. Around 15 seconds into the video, the first blast of the same electric scooter was seen, which strengthens the suspicion of Police and Fire Department officials that an electric motorcycle explosion led to the mishap. Some 40 seconds into the video, the smoke fully engulfs the ground+four-storeyed building and the fire starts spreading as 36 more motorcycles go up in flames. The investigating agencies are verifying the video footage and also collected samples from the scene of the accident to arrive at a logical conclusion. The Fire Department received a distress call at 9.37 pm, which was almost 20 minutes after a massive blaze erupted, producing huge toxic gases that spread upstairs through every possible outlet. When the Fire Department officials rushed to the spot at 9.42 pm, there was no visibility as thick smoke engulfed the building. As there was only a single staircase, the 25 occupants were stuck inside. Ruby Motors’ owners, associate detained Adding to their woes, the power supply too was interrupted, plunging the building into darkness. “Fire Department has made as many vents as possible for smoke evacuation,” said V Papaiah Regional Fire Officer, Central Region. “There was no smoke management, and no emergency lighting in the building,” he added. Clues team gather evidence at the Ruby Motors showroom in Secunderabad on Tuesday | Jwala Meanwhile, the Market Police of Hyderabad Commissionerate filed a case against Rajender Singh and his brother Sumeet Singh, owners of the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel and Ruby Motors showroom, on Tuesday under IPC Section 304 Part II which lays down that an act which causes death is committed, or the act itself is committed with an intention to cause death or a bodily injury which ‘is likely to cause death’ may be punished with a jail term of 10 years. Two more cases under IPC Section 324 and Section B of the Explosives Act 1884 have been registered against the duo. While sources said that the brothers had been arrested, police said they were detained for questioning. Another person, Sudershan Naidu, who is an associate of Rajender and Sumeet, was also reportedly taken into custody. While a clues team swept the hotel’s premises for nearly five hours, Market Police, North Zone Task Force and the Fire Department continued investigations on Tuesday. Confirming that eight persons had died in the fire, North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said 11 injured were undergoing treatment. PROBE ON While a clues team swept the hotel’s premises for nearly five hours, Market Police, North Zone Task Force and the Fire Department continued investigations on Tuesday. North Zone DCP said 11 injured persons were still undergoing treatment