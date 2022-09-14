Home States Telangana

Jennifer Larson is new US Consulate General in Hyderabad

Jennifer Larson took charge as the new United States Consul General in Hyderabad on Monday.

Published: 14th September 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jennifer Larson took charge as the new United States Consul General in Hyderabad on Monday. The Consul General promotes the US interests and the Indo-US bilateral relationship in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha states. Larson previously served as the Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate in Mumbai and as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for India.

She has 19 years of experience as a diplomat. “I couldn’t be more excited to be in Hyderabad. I’ve spent the last four years working on the relationship between the US and India from Mumbai and Washington. Now, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to expand our partnership in Telangana, AP, and Odisha. From joint military exercises and business ties to cultural exchanges and education, the Indo-US relationship is only growing in Hyderabad,” she said.

CEMENTING BILATERAL TIES
The Consul General promotes the US interests and the Indo-US bilateral relationship in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha states. Larson previously served as the Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate in Mumbai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Larson
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp