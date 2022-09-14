Jennifer Larson is new US Consulate General in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jennifer Larson took charge as the new United States Consul General in Hyderabad on Monday. The Consul General promotes the US interests and the Indo-US bilateral relationship in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha states. Larson previously served as the Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate in Mumbai and as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for India.

She has 19 years of experience as a diplomat. “I couldn’t be more excited to be in Hyderabad. I’ve spent the last four years working on the relationship between the US and India from Mumbai and Washington. Now, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to expand our partnership in Telangana, AP, and Odisha. From joint military exercises and business ties to cultural exchanges and education, the Indo-US relationship is only growing in Hyderabad,” she said.

CEMENTING BILATERAL TIES

