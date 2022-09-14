Home States Telangana

Reading Vivekananda’s literature can prevent suicides, says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Reading Swami Vivekananda’s literature can prevent people from committing suicide, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday.

14th September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reading Swami Vivekananda’s literature can prevent people from committing suicide, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday. His speeches and writings boost self-confidence, she said while speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day celebrations of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence being run by Ramakrishna Math. She was invited as the chief guest.

She said that Vivekananda introduced India to the world as a country with spirituality, values, and love at its core. He taught the world about universal brotherhood and unity over a century ago, proving that India alone could unite the world. She has expressed confidence in Vivekananda’s belief that India would be the ‘Vishwa Guru’.

‘ARRANGE NUTRITIOUS FOOD FOR TB PATIENTS’
Dr Tamilisai exhorted the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to involve donors to sponsor nutritious food for TB patients. She was addressing the IRCS functionaries at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. “Though the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aims to make our country TB free by 2025, we must ensure a TB-free Telangana in advance,” she said.

