Telangana state assembly resolution urges Centre to name Parl building after Ambedkar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted two resolutions, one urging the Central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after Dr B R Ambedkar and the other, demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 proposed by the Centre. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution on naming Central Vista after Ambedkar said that the pinnacle of democracy of the country was the Parliament.

“This House has unanimously resolved to urge the Central government to name the newly constructed Parliament House after Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar who was the architect of the Indian Constitution, reformer and who fought vehemently for social equality,” the Minister said. “Today we are speaking in the Telangana State Assembly because of Dr Ambedkar, who prepared Article 3 of the Constitution. Had it not been there, we wouldn’t have Telangana,’’ he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floated the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001 based on the principles of BR Ambedkar. “Today, when we talk of India as the largest democracy in the world, it is because Ambedkar believed in democracy. The people of Telangana will forever be indebted to him,” the Minister said.

Min: Bill is against spirit of federalism

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved a resolution against Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 and same was passed by the House. “The Electricity Amendment Bill government is detrimental to the interests of farmers and the poor, employees of the power sector and for the progress of the country. The Bill is against the very sp-irit of federalism and violates the rights of states,” he said. The provisions pa-ve the way for the private players to dominate the power sector. “The House therefore, unanimously resolves to urge the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity Bill,” the Minister said.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted two resolutions, one urging the Central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after Dr B R Ambedkar and the other, demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 proposed by the Centre. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution on naming Central Vista after Ambedkar said that the pinnacle of democracy of the country was the Parliament. “This House has unanimously resolved to urge the Central government to name the newly constructed Parliament House after Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar who was the architect of the Indian Constitution, reformer and who fought vehemently for social equality,” the Minister said. “Today we are speaking in the Telangana State Assembly because of Dr Ambedkar, who prepared Article 3 of the Constitution. Had it not been there, we wouldn’t have Telangana,’’ he added. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floated the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001 based on the principles of BR Ambedkar. “Today, when we talk of India as the largest democracy in the world, it is because Ambedkar believed in democracy. The people of Telangana will forever be indebted to him,” the Minister said. Min: Bill is against spirit of federalism Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved a resolution against Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 and same was passed by the House. “The Electricity Amendment Bill government is detrimental to the interests of farmers and the poor, employees of the power sector and for the progress of the country. The Bill is against the very sp-irit of federalism and violates the rights of states,” he said. The provisions pa-ve the way for the private players to dominate the power sector. “The House therefore, unanimously resolves to urge the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity Bill,” the Minister said.