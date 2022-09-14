Home States Telangana

Telangana state assembly resolution urges Centre to name Parl building after Ambedkar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floated the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001 based on the principles of BR Ambedkar.

Published: 14th September 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

BR Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted two resolutions, one urging the Central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after Dr B R Ambedkar and the other, demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 proposed by the Centre. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution on naming Central Vista after Ambedkar said that the pinnacle of democracy of the country was the Parliament.

“This House has unanimously resolved to urge the Central government to name the newly constructed Parliament House after Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar who was the architect of the Indian Constitution, reformer and who fought vehemently for social equality,” the Minister said. “Today we are speaking in the Telangana State Assembly because of Dr Ambedkar, who prepared Article 3 of the Constitution. Had it not been there, we wouldn’t have Telangana,’’ he added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floated the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001 based on the principles of BR Ambedkar. “Today, when we talk of India as the largest democracy in the world, it is because Ambedkar believed in democracy. The people of Telangana will forever be indebted to him,” the Minister said.

Min: Bill is against spirit of federalism

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved a resolution against Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 and same was passed by the House. “The  Electricity Amendment Bill government is detrimental to the interests of farmers and the poor, employees of the power sector and for the progress of the country. The Bill is against the very sp-irit of federalism and violates the rights of states,” he said. The provisions pa-ve the way for the private players to dominate the power sector. “The House therefore, unanimously resolves to urge the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity Bill,” the Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp