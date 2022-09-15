Act on ‘abusive’ CM: Sharmila to Speaker      

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Wednesday as-ked Legislative Assembly Spea-ker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to initiate action against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for what she alleged was abusive language.

Taking to Twitter, Sharmila brought to the notice of the Speaker the language used by Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. On Tuesday, TRS legislators complained to the Speaker to take strict action against those who insult the Speaker.

Sharmila tweeted: “Speaker sir, before initiating action against me, please initiate st-ringent action against indecent Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for calling a woman as “Maradhalu” (sister-in-law)”.

Attaching a video clip of the Chief Minister cursing his political opponents, she asked the Speaker to initiate action against Rao who she described as a ‘feudal lord’.

