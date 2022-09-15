Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews preparations for Integration Day fete in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed district Collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the Telangana Jaateeya Samaikyatha Vajrotshavaalu. Chairing a video-conference from BRKR Bhavan with district Collectors, SPs and CPs and other officials, the Chief Secretary said rallies should be organised in all Assembly constituencies on September 16.

He stressed on the need for meticulous planning and coordinated efforts of all the line departments to ensure the event is a huge success. He stated that all governments as well as private buildings should be illuminated from September 14 to 18 .

On September 17, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens in Hyderabad. The Tricolour should be hoisted at all the district, mandal and gram panchayats headquarters, Somesh Kumar said.

The TSRTC was directed to provide buses for bringing tribals to Hyderabad. Cultural programmes and felicitation of freedom fighters and artists at all the district headquarters should take place on September 18, the Chief Secretary said.

DGP Mahender Reddy asked the police officials to visualise the rally and plan accordingly in coordination with district officials. The police department should also ensure seamless movement of TSRTC buses to NTR Stadium on September 17, the DGP said.

