Congress readies its version of Telangana Talli, flag

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy – alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University – is playing a key role in designing the Congress version of Telangana Talli and a flag for Telangana State. As the political discourse around the 75th anniversary of the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union grows shriller, Congress is keen to tap the cultural sentiment. As part of this, the party has announced plans to bring out a new Telangana Talli idol, its own version of the State flag, and the State anthem.

Congress sources said that their version of Telangana Talli would be draped in a saree with Tricolour reflecting the ‘true’ spirit of nationalism and characteristics of Telangana. The Telangana Talli idol proposed by the Congress would also hold a sugarcane stalk and maize, which are indigenous to the Telangana region.

“Paddy is not an indigenous crop, whereas sugarcane, jowar (sorghum) and maize are. Paddy cultivation started in Telangana only after irrigation projects were constructed. The staple food of the people used to be the meal made of jowar. Hence, it is apt to include these symbols,” said a top Congress leader.The Congress version of the Telangana State flag will also be in tricolour. Congress believes that people will accept its version of the flag as it replicates the national flag.

