Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Krishnam Raju kin

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Tollywood actor Prabhas and his family members during his visit to Hyderabad on September 16.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet the family members of legendary Tollywood actor and former Union minister late U Krishnam Raju during his visit to Hyderabad on September 16. He will also attend a condolence meeting to be held at Katriya Hotel before flying back to New Delhi the same evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Tollywood actor Prabhas and his family members during his visit to Hyderabad on September 16. Shah will address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds on September 17 as part of the Centre’s Liberation Day celebrations.

BJP Mahila Morcha will organise a women’s bike rally from Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to Sardar Patel statue at the Assembly via Parade Grounds at 10.30 am on Thursday, as part of year-long ‘Telangana Vimochana Amrutha Mahotsavalu.’ Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP Mahila Mo-rcha State president J Geetha Murthy will take part.

