Four accused in Secunderabad hotel fire quizzed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police made progress in their investigation of the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel fire in Secunderabad on Monday night in getting useful information by interrogating four of the five persons whom they detained on Tuesday. The five persons are suspected to be responsible for the blaze that erupted in the building cellar where e-bike batteries were being charged.

Four of the five accused are now in the custody of the police while the other is at large. The accused who have been detained are owners Ranjeet Singh and Suneet Singh, manager Naridla Sudarshan Naidu and cashier Jaspal Singh Gulati. Supreet Singh who works in Ruby Hotel is on the run.

They all are charged under IPC Sections 304 Part-II, 324 and Section 9 (b) of Explosives Act. The police quizzed them on whether they had necessary permissions for the building to be used as a showroom for

e-bikes. The police also found four LPG cylinders that appeared to have leaked combustible gas.

Ruby Motors’ owners flouted safety norms: Cops

A senior official said: “Tentatively, we think the cause of death is toxic smoke that billowed following the explosion in the e-bike showroom. The actual cause could be ascertained when we get reports from the FSL and the clues team.”

He said they were verifying whether the permissions in accordance with the guidelines were obtained or not to run a hotel as well as an automobile store. These details would be submitted to the GHMC for taking further action. He said: “As the crime was committed in violation of the rule which led to deaths, we have slapped serious charges against the accused.”

Police said they have obtained prima-facie evidence that the accused persons have flouted the safety norms by setting up the business of e-bikes and charging batteries which led to the blast. The absence of required permissions for the hotel building and e-bike showroom and misuse of parking places are the major lapses that probably led to the blast.

When flames broke out in the cellar of the hotel building, the premises had 28 electric bikes, eight petrol bikes, generators and open batteries which were completely burnt. There were also four commercial HP gas cylinders in the cellar connected to the kitchen. They appeared to have leaked the inflammable gas.

