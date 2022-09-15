Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launches Liberation Day fete at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-day photo exhibition on freedom fighters of the erstwhile Hyderabad State was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The exhibition provides detailed information of Hyderabad’s freedom struggle and its unsung heroes.

The exhibition is being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Bro-adcasting, in association with the Ministry of Culture, as part of the Liberation Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “The present generation should know the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters who fought against the tyrannical rule of the Nizam and get inspired from them. September 17 is truly a liberation day because the people of the then Hyderabad State were liberated from the atrocities of the Nizam.”

She recalled the Parkal massacre in which about 30 people were shot dead and the Bairanpally incident in which more than 90 people were thrown into a well by the Razakars. She also mentioned how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, initiated Operation Polo to merge the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the CBC in putting together the exhibition on prominent freedom fighters of Hyderabad State. S Venkateswar, Director General (South), Press Information Bureau and CBC, said, “A total of 60 photos are part of the exhibition explaining the contribution of freedom fighters like Kumuram Bheem, Chakali Ilamma, Vandematram Ramachandra Rao, Bhagyareddy Verma and Suravaram Pratapa Reddy.”

The exhibition will continue till September 18. Earlier, the Governor felicitated freedom fighter Ramana Reddy and fa-mily members of the freedom fighters who fought against the Nizam. The publications division has put up a book exhibition while the Lalit Kala Akademi is organising a painting exhibition portraying the freedom movement at the venue. The Centre has decided to officially start the year-long celebrations from September 17.

